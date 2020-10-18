Analysts Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Truist initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230.

Shares of ARQT opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $916.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

