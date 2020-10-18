Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.