Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

