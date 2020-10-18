Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.53 million and a P/E ratio of 75.36.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

