Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $11.42

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.