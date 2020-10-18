Analysts Set Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) PT at $12.88

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

BANC opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banc of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

