Analysts Set CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) PT at $1.13

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.23.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

