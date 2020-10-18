Analysts Set IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $29.80

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 430.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IMPINJ by 108.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

