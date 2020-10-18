Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €24.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.23 ($28.51).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFXA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

