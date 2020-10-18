Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT at $5.67

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

LTRX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

