Analysts Set VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target at $6.25

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $665.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

