Analyzing Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) & Northrop Grumman (OTCMKTS:NOC)

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.56 $2.25 billion $21.21 14.91

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 1 1 7 0 2.67

Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $397.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems segments. It designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The company also designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers in achieving their critical missions. Its space systems include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and aerospace structures. In addition, it offers C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space and intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. Further, the company provides life-cycle solutions and services in support of networks and systems, including sustainment, modernization, training and simulation, software, engineering services, cyber, rapidly-deployable global logistics, and information technology. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

