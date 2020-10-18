ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,493,013 shares of company stock worth $21,315,602. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $13,978,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $11,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.