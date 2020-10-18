Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Anthem by 62.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Anthem by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

