Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

