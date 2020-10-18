Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Positive

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

