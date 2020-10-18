Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.