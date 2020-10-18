Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million and a P/E ratio of 29.41. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 717.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.81.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

