Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 815,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,175.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMBVF. Morgan Stanley cut Arca Continental SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised Arca Continental SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Arca Continental SAB de CV stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

