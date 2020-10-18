Arden Trust Co Acquires 114 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Equinix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix stock opened at $817.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.89. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

