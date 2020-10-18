Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,964 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

INFO stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

