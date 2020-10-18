Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,862,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $272,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

