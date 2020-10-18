Arden Trust Co Acquires 735 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 507,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

