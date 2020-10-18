Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.