Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,652,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

