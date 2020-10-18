Arden Trust Co Buys New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $137.23 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,960.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

