Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

