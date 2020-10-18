Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 150,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

