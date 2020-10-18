Arden Trust Co Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 214.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

C stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

