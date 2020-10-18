Arden Trust Co Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after buying an additional 5,773,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,338,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 681,056 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

