Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

NYSE:GWW opened at $383.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average of $319.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.