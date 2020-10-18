Arden Trust Co Has $425,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

