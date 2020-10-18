Arden Trust Co Has $478,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.49 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

