Arden Trust Co Has $894,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $19.27 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

