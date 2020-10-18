Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,040 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 69.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $146.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.26.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

