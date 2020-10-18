Arden Trust Co Sells 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 148.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 173.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

