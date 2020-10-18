Arden Trust Co Sells 3,683 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

