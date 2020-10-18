Arden Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,118,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

