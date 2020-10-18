Asio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

