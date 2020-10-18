ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

