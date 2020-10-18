ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Investec upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

