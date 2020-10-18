AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

