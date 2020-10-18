ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) vs. Universal Technical Institute (NASDAQ:UTI) Financial Survey

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 92.43%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.05 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.50 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -9.83

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

