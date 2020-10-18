Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

