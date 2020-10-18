Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

