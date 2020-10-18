Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

