Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

