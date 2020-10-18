Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day moving average is $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

