Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

