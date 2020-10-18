ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.